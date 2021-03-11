The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.05

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $20.77. The First of Long Island shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 77,908 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $494.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

