The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00386519 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

