The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $14.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

