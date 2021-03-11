The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

GPS stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747 in the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

