The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.23 ($39.09).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €35.70 ($42.00) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.20. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €36.94 ($43.46). The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.82.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

