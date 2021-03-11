The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $72.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

ARCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

ARCB opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

