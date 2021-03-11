The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.66 ($56.07).

DPW stock opened at €43.36 ($51.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.08 and a 200 day moving average of €40.37. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

