The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 20,148.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.13.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.13 on Tuesday, hitting $266.16. The company had a trading volume of 183,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

