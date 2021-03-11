The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 799,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 6.1% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Home Depot worth $212,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 44,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 264,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $268.60. 90,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,935. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.13.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

