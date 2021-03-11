The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.13.

NYSE HD opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a 200 day moving average of $274.38. The company has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

