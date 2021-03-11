The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 237.5% in February

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 328,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,316. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

