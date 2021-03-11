The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
IFN stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 83,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $21.81.
