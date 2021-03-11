The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $54.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

JYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Joint by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Joint by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Joint by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

