The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 471,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 506,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.