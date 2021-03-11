The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

The Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Kroger to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,211,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

