The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,917 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises about 2.3% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.14% of The Kroger worth $33,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Kroger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Kroger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

KR stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 327,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,048,616. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

