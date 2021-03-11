The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,976 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.50% of The Macerich worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 519,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,196. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

