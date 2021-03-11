The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stake Increased by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the quarter. The Manitowoc makes up about 5.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 5.60% of The Manitowoc worth $25,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,209. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $626.95 million, a PE ratio of -52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.