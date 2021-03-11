The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Up 12.1%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.67. 987,143 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 366,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Manitowoc from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $680.21 million, a P/E ratio of -55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after buying an additional 429,739 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 323,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

