The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts expect that The Marcus will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

