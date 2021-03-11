The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Loop Capital

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The Michaels Companies has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 272,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 213,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

