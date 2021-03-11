The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.11% of The Middleby worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 44.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.10. 2,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,141. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $168.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

