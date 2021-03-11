The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MIDD. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $168.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $169.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,839 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,742,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

