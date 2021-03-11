The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359,393 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of The Mosaic worth $31,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,370,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.