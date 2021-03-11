The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.97

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 62810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after buying an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after purchasing an additional 742,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

