The North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.13

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.13 and traded as high as C$34.63. The North West shares last traded at C$34.41, with a volume of 61,128 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get The North West alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$552.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total transaction of C$201,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,824.

The North West Company Profile (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.