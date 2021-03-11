The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,238,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. The stock had a trading volume of 257,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,072. The firm has a market cap of $313.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.