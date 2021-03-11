The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 24.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

