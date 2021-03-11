The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Up 12.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) traded up 12.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. 441,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 198,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

