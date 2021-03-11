The Simply Good Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,407 call options on the company. This is an increase of 857% compared to the typical volume of 147 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

