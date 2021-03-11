The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 59,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 869,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

