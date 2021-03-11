The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

SO stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

