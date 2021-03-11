The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,840 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Southern were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 88,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.