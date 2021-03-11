The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Burney Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Burney Co. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.48. 88,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,185. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.