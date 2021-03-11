The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $36,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after acquiring an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

