The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$92.24

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$78.36 to C$92.24 in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. The firm presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) Q1-2021 Beat Forecasts / TD and BMO Have the Highest Expected Return” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

BMO and TD are FRC Top Picks

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$81.43.

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,367. The stock has a market cap of C$147.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$81.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$75.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Analyst Recommendations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.