The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$92.24

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$78.36 to C$92.24 in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. The firm presently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) Q1-2021 Beat Forecasts / TD and BMO Have the Highest Expected Return” and dated March 2, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
BMO and TD are FRC Top Picks
“
Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,367. The stock has a market cap of C$147.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$81.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$75.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$68.50.
In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
