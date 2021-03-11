The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,000.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s previous close.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $768.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $719.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $805.80 and its 200 day moving average is $711.38. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total transaction of $6,788,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,851 shares of company stock worth $165,999,751 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,223.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,437,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

