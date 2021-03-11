The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,165.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,165 ($15.22) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 86539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,070 ($13.98).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 989.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 847.32. The company has a market capitalization of £521.99 million and a P/E ratio of -99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

