The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average of $153.37.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

