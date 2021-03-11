The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

