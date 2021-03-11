The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $232,528,000 after buying an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

DIS stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.87. 705,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

