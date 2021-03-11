The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,684 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $197.62 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.37. The company has a market cap of $358.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

