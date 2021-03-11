The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, hitting $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 696,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

