The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,277,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,198,656 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.90% of The Williams Companies worth $947,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. 304,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,437. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 221.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.