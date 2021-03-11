The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $618.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

