The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.
Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a market cap of $618.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $51.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.
About The York Water
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.