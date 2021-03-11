Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $17.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

