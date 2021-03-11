THETA (THETA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. THETA has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for $7.43 or 0.00013056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00052467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00704896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

