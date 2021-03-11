Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Cap of $76,507.43

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $76,507.43 and $2,232.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,126.77 or 0.99723781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000972 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003202 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

