Thisoption (TONS) Hits Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $3.62 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.67 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00564169 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072971 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.