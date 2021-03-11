Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wedbush from $107.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

